Oh, deer! Drive with caution

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Wisconsin (WQOW) - If you're on the road, drive with caution.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging motorists about the increased potential for deer to dart into roadways over the next several weeks. Authorities said deer activity typically increases in June. They said does search for places to give birth, and young deer separate from their mothers.

While collisions between deer and motor vehicles peak in the fall months, the DOT said June typically ranks high as a month when motorists are most likely to be injured in vehicle/deer crashes. 

In 2017, the DOT said there were more than 20,400 deer-related crashes in Wisconsin. Of those, 11 people were killed; all were motorcyclists.

According to the DOT's deer crash report, here's a look at how many deer-related crashes and injuries took place in the Chippewa Valley:

  • Eau Claire County: 312 deer-related crashes; six people injured
  • Chippewa County: 335 deer-related crashes; seven people injured
  • Dunn County: 141 deer-related crashes; 12 people injured

