Powerball jackpot increases to $375M

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is on target to be the 12th largest jackpot in Powerball history.
According to a press release, the Powerball jackpot of $375 million will be drawn Wednesday night, which comes to an estimated cash payout of $235.4 million. The last Powerball jackpot win was in Arizona on April 1, 2017.
The record $1.586 billion jackpot was hit in January 2016.
