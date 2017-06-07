Powerball jackpot increases to $375M

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is on target to be the 12th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

According to a press release, the Powerball jackpot of $375 million will be drawn Wednesday night, which comes to an estimated cash payout of $235.4 million. The last Powerball jackpot win was in Arizona on April 1, 2017.

The record $1.586 billion jackpot was hit in January 2016.