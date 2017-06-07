Camille Walter has been a reporter for WQOW News 18 since early June after being a Quintern at WQOW's sister stations KTTC Television in Rochester, MN and at WXOW News 19 in La Crescent, MN.

After growing up in La Crosse, she recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a degree in Communication Studies and an emphasis in Broadcast and Digital Media Studies and Sports Broadcasting. She's looking forward to meeting new people and hearing their stories in the Chippewa Valley Region.

Camille enjoys everything that involves the state of Wisconsin, and can be found enjoying the outdoors in her free-time. Feel free to introduce yourself if you ever see her running in downtown Eau Claire!