Chetek trailer park cleans up piles of debris after tornado

Residents from Prairie Lake Estates are eligible to receive grants from the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin in order to help with the clean up efforts after the tornado in Chetek on May 16.

The 60-lot estate is littered with debris piles of trailer homes after they were destroyed in May's tornado. Darrin Seever, the manager of Prairie Lake Estates, said he hopes to have the operations of the park up and running by the end of the summer.

"The park itself is just getting cleaned up. Operations are starting to become up and running with hopes that all utilities are ready for homes to come in. It would be nice to get homes back in here and get some families back into them before winter," Seever said.

Seever said at this stage, the biggest need in assisting clean-up efforts is dumpsters to get rid of debris from the homes.