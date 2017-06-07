Boyd man headed to trail in alleged fatal, drunk driving accident

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The Boyd man accused of driving drunk and killing a young woman in Chippewa County is headed to trial.

Gregg Irwin is charged with homicide by drunk driving after the 2015 crash that claimed the life of Erica Strandt.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said Irwin's truck hit Strandt's car when he failed to stop at an intersection along Highway 29 near Boyd.

According to the criminal complaint, Irwin's blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit to drive at the time. But in court on Wednesday, Irwin's attorney, Harry Hertel, argued that his client has driven that path many times before without incident, and he believes Strandt's speed was a significant factor in the fatal crash.

"She was driving at 81 miles per hour until one second before the crash. She didn't lift her foot off the accelerator until four seconds before the crash and didn't hit the break until one second before the crash. Under the circumstances, this accident would not have happened but for that intervening factor,” Hertel said. “He would have been driving the same, as we would have when sober, across the intersection with her vehicle not having contact with him had she been indeed, driving at the appropriate speed."

But, Roy Gay, the Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney, argued Irwin wasn't sober at the time of the crash. "He was under the influence. He was impaired on this night. And to imply that someone drives the same when they're impaired as when they are not impaired is misleading and confusing, and impossible,” Gay said.

Irwin will be back in court Friday for a status conference, but his trial is slated to begin on June 19.