New grant announced to aid Wisconsin tornado victims

Barron County (WQOW) - Three weeks have passed since a tornado ripped apart areas in northwestern Wisconsin, and as they continue picking up the pieces, a new grant announced Wednesday will help in those efforts.



On Wednesday, the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin announced $58,000 in housing assistance to homeowners who suffered damage in the tornado on May 16. That's on top of the $7,000 they donated just days after the storm hit.



Brenda Barnhardt, vice president of the organization, said many people impacted by the storm cannot afford unexpected remodeling costs on top of their current living expenses.



"When you lose everything, and when you get to the point where there is nothing left, you know it is a drop in the bucket but anything that we can do," Barnhardt said. "If we can alleviate a mortgage payment, even for one month and then they can take that money to buy additional needs such as basics like clothing and things like that, then it's hopefully just a little bit of relief we can provide."



The organization is accepting applications for grants up to $1,000 per homeowner. They will base the award on mortgage and damage costs. If your home was damaged and would like to apply for assistance, click here.



In addition to that relief effort, more help is being provided to area residents.

Rice lake native, and philanthropist, Foster Friess has offered to match any donations up to $1 million.

So far, $70,000 has been donated. Donations are being collected at the Red Cedar Church in Rice Lake.



To donate, you can mail or bring check to Red Cedar Church, 1701 W Allen Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868. Be sure to write, "Tornado Recovery" on the memo line of your check. To donate online, click this link.



