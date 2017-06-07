Report: Driver of fatal Chippewa Co. crash may have been intoxicated, distracted

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- We're learning more about the car accident that killed four people in Chippewa County over Memorial Day weekend. On Wednesday, News 18 obtained a copy of the crash report, and it appears drugs and alcohol may have been a factor, and possibly, distracted driving.



According to the report by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, Cara Stevens, the Eau Claire driver of the car that allegedly ran a stop sign, may have been under the influence of medication, drugs or alcohol. Her blood test results are still pending.



But, the report also said Stevens admitted to "looking up from something" at the time of the crash.



Deputy sheriffs said at about 5:00 p.m. on May 27, Stevens was driving north on County Highway G, didn't stop at the stop sign and hit a truck heading west on Highway 64. All three of her passengers, Mikaila Toske, Raven Ellin and Jonathan Jorgensen, were killed.



According to the report, the driver of the truck that was hit, David Kummer, is not suspected of drug or alcohol use. One of his passengers, Kristine Kummer, was killed in the crash. Three other people in the truck, Cody Kummer, Nicole Rooni and Michael Molitor, were injured and taken to the hospital, along with both drivers, Stevens and David Kummer.



News 18 spoke with Chippewa County Chief Deputy Chad Holum on Wednesday, and he said while the crash investigation is complete, the criminal investigation is still underway. He said the sheriff's department is working with the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office to determine whether or not they will press charges.



Chief Deputy Holum said he expects the criminal investigation to wrap up within the next couple of weeks.