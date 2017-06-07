New Eau Claire event center, complex receives $500K

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A half-million dollar grant will help pave the way for a new event center in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire County has been awarded $500,000 by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to redevelop 30 acres along Menomonie Street.

The 30-acre parcel is the former home of County Materials. It will eventually become the site of a major event center and recreation complex that would be operated by the Eau Claire YMCA, UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System.

Kimera Way, the president of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, said the new center will be a transformational project that will create a new sense of community. She said it has been a wish for the city for a long time, and now, will hopefully become a reality.

On Tuesday, News 18 learned the project also received a $400,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Construction on the new event center and recreation complex is set to begin in the fall of 2017 and expected to open in late 2018.