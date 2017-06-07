LATEST: Teen injured in fatal Chetek plane crash upgraded to 'fair' condition

Chetek (WQOW) - Two weeks after a deadly plane crash near Chetek, the survivor is finally starting to improve.

18-year-old Hunter Gillett was seriously injured when the plane went down in the Red Cedar River. After two weeks in a Rochester, Minn. hospital in serious condition, News 18 learned Wednesday the Cameron teen has now been upgraded to 'fair' condition.

Gillett's friend, 17-year-old Owen Knutson, of Chetek, was piloting the plane. He was killed in the crash.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.