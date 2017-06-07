"Law Enforcement Torch Run" in Eau Claire raises funds for Speci - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

"Law Enforcement Torch Run" in Eau Claire raises funds for Special Olympics

By Jack Hajewski, Photographer
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Members of law enforcement from across Wisconsin, including in the Chippewa Valley, are helping deliver the flame of hope to the Special Olympics summer games.

Police officers and individuals from Eau Claire hopped on a bikes on Wednesday.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics. Bikers left the Eau Claire Police Department for a 17-mile ride that ended in Irvine Park, there they met with Special Olympics athletes to help send them off to the state summer games in Stevens Point. The games begin June 8.

