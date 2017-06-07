Local authors celebrate Lake Wissota centennial with book

Lake Wissota (WQOW) -- Three local authors are celebrating Lake Wissota's centennial with a book release.



Lake Wissota: The Dam Story was released on Wednesday at the Sand Bar & Grill. The book was written by Donna Bourget, Anne Keller and Jim Schuh, and published by the Chippewa County Historical Society. The 140 page book is filled with pictures, maps, vintage ads and hundreds of newspaper clippings to show Lake Wissota's history and the story of how the dam was built.



"I think people are going to learn thing that no one has known for a long, long time. Some tragedies that happened a long time ago and some information about who owned the property that was under the lake that was sold to the power company when they built the dam," said Schuh.



The book is available for purchase at several places around Lake Wissota and Chippewa Falls, including:

Area History Center

Foreign 5/ Lucy's Deli

Gordy's Market Lake Wissota

Pine Harbor Campground

Sandbar & Grill

Wissota Cafe