Move Over or Slow Down campaign joins Eau Claire car show

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Move Over and Slow Down is a long standing Wisconsin traffic law, with a long history of lives lost because it is not followed.

The West Hill Wednesday Auto Rallies started up their summer series at Bowlwinkle's Wednesday. For the first time, the rally doubled as a Move Over or Slow Down campaign. The Move Over law was initiated in Wisconsin in 2001, but rally organizers said tow truck drivers across the country are still getting killed at a rate of one every six days. The campaign works to raise awareness in order to change that.

Organizers said the campaign is meant to do three things: educate, raise understanding and then raise awareness. The campaign said once drivers understand the law, that's when lives will be saved.

The campaign is organized by Gary Walsh, whose son Nate was killed in 2014 while servicing a vehicle along I-94 near Osseo. Walsh has now dedicated his life to this campaign, but said it's much bigger than just him.

"The minor fender-bender only affects a few lives. If there's a major injury accident it affects hundreds, it instantly balloons. But of there's a fatality on the roadway it affects generations. There's always a seat empty at the table for the holidays, the weddings, all these things," said Walsh.

The campaign has now gone one step further to target distracted drivers with a Drive Now Text Later campaign. Organizers said all drivers should be training themselves to always be aware, to take driving seriously, and to put down the phones.

Organizers said although they continue to host rallies and speak at different events, it's the responsibility of every driver to seek out the rules of the road. The Wisconsin DOT provides a number of resources to learn more about safe driving, as well as the National Safety Council.