EC Memorial Girls Soccer moving on to WIAA Sectional

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Defending Division 1 girls soccer sectional champion Eau Claire Memorial goes after another sectional title this week.



The Old Abes will host Big Rivers Conference rival Hudson, Thursday, at 5:00 P.M., in a sectional semifinal.



Memorial has scored a total of seventeen goals in its two postseason wins, and has allowed none. Memorial's depth has been on display all season, and will probably be a big factor going forward.



"We have a really deep bench," says Old Abes junior midfielder Ali Bowe, "and we have a lot of girls that can play 100 percent and provide a lot of energy out there."



"We go twenty-two deep which is a great luxury to have as a coach," says Memorial head coach Scott DeRusha, "where I can have anyone on my bench at any point in time and know that there's no dropoff."



Thursday's winner between the Old Abes and Raiders advances to the sectional final Friday night in Schofield, versus either Bay Port or Appleton North.