Express 4, Honkers 3

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express rallies for a 4-3 win over Rochester at Carson Park, Wednesday night.

Eau Claire trailed 3-2 before a Nick Ready RBI single in the 6th scored Zach Gilles with the tying run.  The Honkers got the go-ahead run to second in the top of the ninth, but Express reliever Victor Chavez ends the threat with a a strikeout.

Eau Claire opened the bottom of the ninth with a pair of singles, then Tyrus Greene scored the winning run after a throwing error by Rochester on a bunt by Justin Evans.

Eau Claire Memorial grad Travis Berg got the start for the Express, throwing the first three innings, giving up three runs, one earned, on five hits, a walk, and two strikeouts. 

