EC North headed back to WIAA State Baseball

Stevens Point (WQOW) -- The matchups are now set for the 70th-annual WIAA State Baseball Tournament.



Eau Claire North edged Eau Claire Memorial, Tuesday, in a Division 1 sectional final, sending the Huskies to state for the twelfth time in school history.



It's also the second straight trip to state for North, and the second time the Huskies have made back-to-back trips. North went to state in 2001 and 2002, when Nate Schurman was the Huskies head coach.



Last season, North lost a 4-0 game to Kimberly in the Division 1 state quarterfinals, something that has motivated the Huskies ever since.



"State in Appleton, no way is it going to be easy, not at all," says North senior shortstop Zac Stange, "we're going to play some phenomenal baseball teams, hopefully, more than one, we're going to keep going from there, we're going to work for the next week, working on our pitching, defense, offense, and obviously us seven seniors, we want to leave a legacy that people will remember us as a team that was hard to beat."



"Going to state, it's a huge deal for us and especially, two years in a row," says Huskies senior pitcher/outfielder Tanner Halvorson, "in the beginning of the year we get these packets and all of us, the big goal that we right down is going to state, and I think that's every team's goal, so I'm just excited for our guys that we can do it two years in a row."



Eau Claire North will take a 21-2 record into its state quarterfinal matchup with 29-0 Green Bay Preble. That game is set for 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, at Fox Cities Stadium. If the Huskies win, they'll face either Waunakee or Kimberly that evening in the Division 1 semifinals.



Cumberland has advanced to state for the first time since 1998. The Beavers will battle La Crosse Aquinas in a Division 3 state semifinal, Wednesday, at 1:00 P.M.



In Division 4, Wednesday at 8:00 A.M., Webster will face Independence/Gilmanton.



WIAA State Baseball preview:

https://www.wiaawi.org/News/NewsReleases/tabid/113/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/11418/State-Spring-Baseball-Tournament-Preview.aspx

