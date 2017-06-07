Police remind parents how to keep their kid safe

Nationwide 800 children have died from heatstroke after being left in a hot car, since 1990.

On Wednesday, federal lawmakers introduced the Hot Cars Act, which would require cars to be equipped with existing technology to alert drivers that passengers are still in the car when a vehicle is turned off.

Today the Menomonie Police Department wrote on social media that they had received calls about kids being left in cars that were not running. The Eau Claire Police Department says while they have not received a call yet, it is something parents need to be aware of.

Public Information Officer Kyle Roder told News 18, “We know it's something where even if we feel as adults that the temperature isn't that hot outside, inside of that vehicle is going to be much hotter than we realize. Especially when we shut off the car and the air conditioner is not running. Even if we crack the windows or put the windows down completely, the inside of that vehicle is going to cook."

Today News 18 did their own experiment, placing a thermometer inside a car. In just 20 minutes the temperature rose from 90 to 130 degrees.