Protest calls attention to increase in human trafficking during major sporting events in Milwaukee

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A big sporting event in Wisconsin could bring unexpected crime.

Survivors and advocates protested sex trafficking in downtown Milwaukee. They held signs that said, "Do not be quiet," calling attention to the increase in human trafficking surrounding major sporting events.

They were in our area ahead of next week's U.S. Open.

Rosalind Metcaff said she was kidnapped when she was 15.

"I just want to say that I'm living proof that you can get out. There's many other survivors out here," she said. "Just speak out. Reach out for help. If the first person they ask doesn't help them, that doesn't mean stop asking for help."

