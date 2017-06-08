6/8: 10th Annual Ridin' for a Reason

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- This Saturday we're Ridin' for a Reason, and that reason is kicking cancer's butt.

It is the 10th annual Ridin' for a Reason motorcycle rally to raise money for the Marshfield Clinic Mobile Mammography Units. They provide access to rural areas where women may not have access readily available. The event has raised approximately $100,000 in its history for this great cause.

It is June 10th (the 10th on the 10th) with registration starting at 10 am at Loopys in Chippewa. The evening will end at Fox Run with dinner and live music.

You can find more info on the event ONLINE. You can even make cash donations and register for the ride online.