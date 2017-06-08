Young woman flown to Minneapolis hospital after stabbing in Barron County

Barron County (WQOW)- The Barron County Sheriff says and 18-year-old woman was flown to a Minneapolis hospital following a stabbing on the Maple Plain Reservation near Cumberland.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department the stabbing was reported in the early morning hours of June 6. Deputies responded to the Maple Plain Reservation, and per an initial investigation, found that a 19-year-old woman from Cumberland had been stabbed once in the side and also had cuts on her hands. The Sheriff's Department says she received the injures during an altercation with 18-year-old Micah Homesky, also of Cumberland.

According to a press release, Homesky was not there when law enforcement arrived but was later located and taken into custody on suspicion of substantial battery. The Sheriff's Department said Homesky was taken to Cumberland Hospital to be treated for abrasions and now remains in jail on a $2,500 signature bond.

The injured woman was also taken to the Cumberland Hospital then flown to Regions Hospital in the Twin Cities. As of June 7, the Sheriff's Department said she is in stable condition.

Homesky has been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery and is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on June 15.