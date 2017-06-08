Eau Claire Fire department receives new pet protection

Thanks to a donation, your furry family members are sure to be safer in the event of a fire.

The owner of Invisible Fence made a special trip to the Eau Claire Fire Department Thursday to award them with a new tool: pet oxygen masks.



The Deputy Chief Jon Schultz says the department applied for a grant for these masks about a year ago, and are excited to be getting them now. Thursday, they received three different sizes of masks to help fit any animal that needs saving.

"We don't really have a means of resuscitating other than human- equipment that we use on people. And that's not really meant to fit on a dog or a cat or a rabbit or whatever it is. So this just gives us another tool in the toolbox to help out with that," said Deputy Chief Jon Schultz.

Schultz says the masks are important because a pet is part of the family.