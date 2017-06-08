Swimmers make a splash on Hawaiian day at Eau Claire's Fairfax P - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Swimmers make a splash on Hawaiian day at Eau Claire's Fairfax Pool

Posted:
By Camille Walter, Reporter
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

There was a splash of the tropics at Eau Claire's Fairfax Pool on Thursday.

With warmer weather on the rise and local schools out for summer break, it's not a surprise that the pool was filled with excited swimmers. Swimmers enjoyed cooling off at the pool in their Hawaiian themed attire in order to beat the heat. Anyone who wore Hawaiian gear swam for only a dollar on Thursday.

For more information on the pool's summer schedule and other featured days, visit the Fairfax pool website listed here

