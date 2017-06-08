Calls for air conditioning unit repairs spike in Eau Claire

With temperatures expected to approach record highs within the next few days, area air conditioning technicians are making sure residents have their units running properly.

Kurth Heating and Cooling Company says they have received dozens of calls this week for air conditioning repairs. One technician says you can personally check your A/C unit before giving the professionals a call by following some simple tips.

"Make sure your furnace filter is clean, have your thermostat checks and up and going. It's also good to check and see if the outside unit is running. If it's not, check the breaker." James Morrison said.

Morrison said he's been putting extra hours in at work, but says that it's expected as we enter into the first hot spell of the season.

