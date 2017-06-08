Jobs aren't scarce for disabled workers in WI, especially in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- People with differing abilities are hard at work across Wisconsin, including in the Chippewa Valley.



From 2010 to 2015, Wisconsin went from 16th to 10th in the Nation in the number of disabled workers with jobs. That's according to a report from the University of New Hampshire's Institute on Disability.



In Eau Claire, the non-profit Reach, Inc. plays an important part in that statistic. The organization's mission is to provide work opportunities for people so they can fully participate in their communities, regardless of their abilities.



Reach, Inc. President and CEO Stacy Wigfield told News 18 he knows everyone has skills they can bring to the table, their job is to create a work environment where those skills can thrive.



"The key is matching the people up with the work that they can do and breaking the job down into tasks that the individuals can do," Wigfield said. "There's a lot of lives that we're touching out there to hopefully enhance the quality of their life through employment opportunities."



Reach, Inc. employs about 150 people within their facilities through contracted work from companies in town. It also finds part-time jobs for roughly 100 clients out in the community, such as Jeff Leaf.



Leaf works at a gas station in Eau Claire and has a number of jobs at the Reach, Inc. facility. But his favorite thing, he told News 18, is helping his co-workers succeed.



"One of the things I do is, I like to mentor people and just help them earn their paycheck," he said.



Reach, Inc. serves adults with disabilities from age 18 on up, but they're always looking for people of any age and ability to join their staff as volunteers. Follow the link for more information on how to get involved.