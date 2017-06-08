Officials note uptick in roadkill in Eau Claire Co.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- This time of year, deer are running wild becoming a danger to drivers and then becoming roadkill. That means they're also becoming an eyesore.



"If I had the choice of seeing dead deer and not seeing dead dear, I'd choose not to see dead deer," motorist Ross Lynch told News 18 Thursday, "but I know it's just a fact of living in Wisconsin."



Along a stretch of 40 miles of I-94 in Eau Claire County, Highway Department staff recently counted 20 dead deer. While that number may raise some eyebrows, it's how long those deer remain on roadsides that's raising questions.



"I don't think it's a good look," driver Andy Anane said. "I'm sure the cars can't do anything about that, you know, it's a split second crossing the road. We've got to find a way to do something about that."



The Highway Department told News 18 clean-up duty rests with the Department of Natural Resources. Highway staff log all the roadkill reports, then on a weekly basis they send that information to a company hired by the DNR to clean up the roadsides.



"Compliance is a big issue," John Johnson, Eau Claire County's Highway Commissioner, said. "A lot of the deer aren't getting pick up. That becomes frustrating for the residents and ourselves because they think that we're the ones picking them up when it's really not a contract that we have authority over at all."



The DNR told News 18 once the clean-up company is notified they have up to 3 days to get deer off the road. Not doing so would be considered a breach of contract. A proposal within the biennial state budget would cause the clean-up responsibility to change hands from the DNR to the Department of Transportation. That could mean the duty would be designated to county departments.



"Priority on the state level is fixing the roads inside the white lines," Johnson said. "As far as mowing and removing deer, that is not a priority and it's not funded as a priority right now."



The Wisconsin DOT also cautions drivers to pay extra attention while watching out for deer during June, because they said there's typically an uptick in car and deer collisions.