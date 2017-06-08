Republican Reps. unveil education funding plan in Chippewa County

Eau Claire (WQOW) - State Republican Assembly members are unveiling their own plan to fund education in Wisconsin, but at least one Eau Claire school board member thinks they're missing the mark.



Back in 1994, a law was put in place that locked school districts into how much they could spend on education based on property tax levies.



The assembly proposal would remove that rule and increase spending for public schools by $600 million. That's less than the $649 million Governor Walker is proposing in his budget.



Assembly Republicans said costs to provide adequate education continue to go up, while revenue for the districts stays stagnant.



"I am thrilled that out of fairness for all of our children in the state of Wisconsin, that we've got a great proposal that benefits all of our children," said Rep. Kathleen Bernier.



Joe Luginbill of the Eau Claire School Board is not in favor of this proposal, saying this plan would cost the district more than one million dollars as compared to Gov. Walker's plan.



"I can't for the life of me understand why public school funding has to be political," Luginbill said. "It is embarrassing. It's also embarrassing when you have your local members of the assembly who don't understand how school funding works."



Gov. Walker has said he hopes to pass and sign the biennial budget by July 1.