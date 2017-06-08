New Chippewa Falls playground installed thanks to donations

Kids living in Chippewa Falls will have a new place to play.

A new playground can be found at new neighborhood park on the corner of Dutchman Drive and Unity Road. More than $40,000 of playground equipment was installed Thursday afternoon. All of the equipment is being donated by Nordson E.D.I Company. Employees from Nordson are volunteering to install the equipment. Each year, the company give back to a community by building a playground.

"Providing a neighborhood park in this area of town is something that the city has been trying to do for many many, many years, so we're very excited and thankful that we're finally able to provide a neighborhood park in this park of town." said Dick Herbert, Director of Chippewa Falls Park & Recreation, Forestry Department.

The playground will be completed by Friday and it will open to the public by this weekend.