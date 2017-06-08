EC Memorial making 20th trip to WIAA State Boys Team Tennis

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The 23rd-annual WIAA State Boys Team Tennis Tournament begins Friday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the UW-Madison campus.



Eau Claire Memorial is making its 20th trip to the tournament, which is the most among WIAA schools. Memorial's best finish was a second place finish in 2014.



This year's Old Abes team has ten seniors, including a pair of guys who've been in the starting lineup since they were freshmen: Sohil Brahmbhatt and Zach Wolfe, who hope to lead the Abes past Green Bay Southwest in the Division 1 quarterfinals.



"You kind of have to go in thinking that your match is the deciding match, because you don't know what's going on on the oother courts," says Wolfe, "so you've just got to take care of your own match and get up to the cheering section and cheer on your other teammates, and hopefully get to four, first."



"They have a pretty good singles lineup, and our doubles lineup is a little stronger than theirs," Brahmbhatt says, "so our goal is to sweep doubles and pull out a singles match."



Once again, Memorial has played a tough non-conference schedule, which should help the Old Abes at state.



"We make a lot of sacrifices to travel, and stay overnight, and see those good teams," says Memorial head coach Jim Litscher, "so that when we play them, if we get to the state tournament we're not too shook up by it."



Memorial matches up with Green Bay Southwest, Friday, at 5:30 P.M. If the Old Abes win, they'll play either Arrowhead or Neenah in the Division 1 semifinals, Saturday morning.