43rd Annual Parade of Homes begins Saturday

Eau Claire (News Release) -- An annual event begins this weekend, which many residents of the Chippewa Valley use as inspiration for their own home improvements.

The 43rd Annual Parade of Homes, presented by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, begins this Saturday, June 10 and will run through Saturday, June 17.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale until Friday, June 9 at Royal Credit Union locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and Menomonie or at the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association office. Tickets are $8.00 in advance or $10.00 at the first home you visit; children 12 and under are free.

The Parade of Homes is open Monday-Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This year's show features 21 homes by 18 builders, located throughout Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Elk Mound, Menomonie, and south of Eau Claire near Eleva & Strum. Prices range from $200,000 to over $1 million and include styles from entry level starter homes to high-end custom builds. The homes range from just over 1,700 square feet to over 14,000 square feet.

For one low price parade goers can visit all 21 homes, or just their favorites, in any order they choose. Parade goers who visit all 21 homes can be entered to win 1 of 4 fantastic grand prizes including: a custom woodwork creation of your choice by Peterson Custom Homes, 50% off a customized closet system by Beyond Closets, $250 Visa Gift Card by Eze Breeze Window Store & Pair of 1-day Country Fest tickets from CliftonLarsonAllen. Attendees who vote for their favorite homes also have the opportunity to win 1 of 5 great prizes from our new People's Choice Sponsor - Vinopal Title &

They're giving away 2 - $50 Mega Holiday Gift Cards, 2 - $50 Scheel's Gift Cards, and 1- $100 Best Buy Gift Card.

New this year is a scavenger hunt sponsored by RainMaster. Find each scavenger hunt item in each house, turn in the completed sheet to be entered to win 1 of 4 great packages from RainMaster including: Meat Package, Backyard Game Package, Night Out at the Express Package, & Jump Around Package.

This year's Parade will highlight the latest trends including: barn doors, beautiful custom cabinetry, vaulted ceilings, tray ceilings, shiplap, stunning wood floors, rustic accents, and decorative concrete. More information on the event including a map, list of builders, and printable scavenger hunt can be found ONLINE or by calling the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association office at (715) 835-2526.