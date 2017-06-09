Adopt-A-Pet: Abby!

Meet our Pet of the Day: Abby!

Abby is a 5-year-old Whippet mix. She was surrendered to the shelter in mid-November because her previous owner was allergic to her. She was adopted out to a family with older children, and she got along great with them, but was returned due to her separation anxiety. She was also adopted in March, but returned a few days after that. So, she just needs to find the right person to work with her to over come that anxiety. She has great energy and just needs someone to love and someone to love her.

If you're interested in meeting, or learning more about Abby, you can find her at the Dunn County Humane Society.