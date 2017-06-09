6/9: After Dark Beer'd Fest - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

6/9: After Dark Beer'd Fest

Posted:

Eau Claire (Children's Museum of Eau Claire) -- Another After Dark, 21+ event is happening in Eau Claire, and we have what you need to know ahead of the event.

It's Called "Beer'd Fest", and it's happening Friday, June 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum.

Tickets $12 each and including one drink ticket. Must be 21 or older.  Tickets are on sale now ONLINE

The event will feature;

  • Live Local Music from The Shillelagh Lads!
  • Beer from The Brewing Projekt, Lazy Monk Brewing LLC, and more to be announced!
  • Outdoors-y food from Wagner's Lanes and The Complexx
  • Best Beard Contest judged by local "celebrities"
  • Lawn Games, including Kubb!
  • Chainsaw Carving Demo with Dave Meyer
  • Apple Carving Classes
  • Giant Bonfire
  • Unlimited S'Mores & Singalong
  • Tours of the Paul Bunyan Loggin Camp
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.