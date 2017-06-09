Black River Falls camper, truck a 'total loss' - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Black River Falls camper, truck a 'total loss'

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Black River Falls (WQOW) - On Thursday, shortly after 7 p.m., the Black River Falls Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Laura Lane for a camper on fire.

Crews said the fire was extending into a pickup truck that the camper was hooked to on the property. They said the owners of the truck and camper were not home at the time.

Authorities said the camper and truck are a total loss; the vinyl siding on the home and garage door had heat damage. Fire crews said the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. No one was injured.

