LATEST: Suspects in two Eau Claire armed robberies identified

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have identified several people involved in two separate armed robberies that happened earlier this year.

On February 23, shortly after 11:45 a.m., Eau Claire police responded to an armed robbery of an A-1 taxi cab driver. They said four people were involved, including 17-year-old Derrick M. Rapley, 17-year-old Antonio D. Cantu and two juveniles.

Police said the four individuals were taken by the taxi driver to the 700 block of North Dewey Street. Authorities said the driver was threatened with a knife and his cell phone, wallet that contained about $100 cash and other cards were stolen.

Eau Claire police said Rapley and Cantu were charged with party to a crime of armed robbery. They said the two juveniles were referred to the Eau Claire County Juvenile Intake for the same charges.

On April 7, around 1:30 a.m., Eau Claire police responded to Domino's Pizza, located on North Clairemont Avenue, for an armed robbery. They said Rapley, who was involved in the A-1 taxi cab armed robbery, and 18-year-old Anthony J. Plumley entered Domino's, presented a handgun and demanded cash. Police said Rapley and Plumley left with $80 in cash.

Authorities said they were charged with party to a crime of armed robbery. They said Rapley had an additional charge of felony bail jumping.