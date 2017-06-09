Eau Claire alley near Emery Street scheduled for repairs starting June 12

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Road construction will begin on Monday, June 12 on two alleys in Eau Claire.

Road crews will be repairing alley south of Emery Street, from Summer Street to Roderick Street, as well as alley east of Summer Street, Belmont Avenue north to east/west alley.

Crews will be removing existing concrete surface, storm sewer, concrete approach repair, grading, graveling, asphalt pavement and adjacent to the alley. The project will be supervised by the Eau Claire Engineering Department.

Eau Claire road officials said there will be times when traffic access to the alley will not be possible. They anticipate completion by Friday, June 30, contingent upon weather conditions.