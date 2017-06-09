Gov. Walker asks federal agency to declare Barron, Rusk counties as disaster area

Madison (WQOW) - Gov. Scott Walker is continuing to ask the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to declare Barron and Rusk counties as a disaster area after May's EF 3 tornado, according to a press release.

“We know the victims are trying to rebuild their homes and businesses that were damaged or destroyed by the tornado,” Walker said. “The SBA declaration would be another program available to help them recover with low-interest loans.”

News 18 previously reported one person was killed, and 25 people were injured when the EF 3 tornado hit on May 16.

The tornado traveled 83 miles in four Wisconsin counties. The hardest hit areas were in Barron and Rusk counties.

The SBA said 59 homes and businesses were destroyed or heavily damaged in the tornado.

If Barron and Rusk counties are declared a disaster area, the contiguous counties of Burnett, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Price, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor and Washburn would also be part of the declaration.

SBA offers home and personal property loans, business physical disaster loans and economic injury disaster loans.