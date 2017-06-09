Gov. Walker asks federal agency to declare Barron, Rusk counties as disaster area

Gov. Scott Walker Friday asked the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to declare Barron and Rusk counties as a disaster area after May's EF 3 tornado, according to a press release.More >>
Residents from Prairie Lake Estates are eligible to receive grants from the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin in order to help with the clean up efforts after the tornado in Chetek on May 16.More >>
Families and individuals affected from May's tornado are getting a round of financial help.More >>
If you were affected by the tornado damage and are missing an address/fire number sign to your property, county officials are asking you to apply for a replacement.More >>
Customers and clients impacted by the tornado in western Wisconsin may discuss their financial needs with Wells Fargo by calling 1-800-TO-WELLS (1-800-869-3557).More >>
Recovery efforts continue in Rusk County after a tornado ripped through northwestern Wisconsin on May 16.More >>
Residents in Barron County are able to dispose of tornado damage debris for free.More >>
Cleanup continues two weeks after a tornado devastated Barron County, and now, the Barron County Sheriff said a final push is underway to help victims of the devastation who might not be aware of the assistance available to them.More >>
If you were affected during May's tornado, and have issues with your insurance company, you may want to listen up.More >>
Some assistance could be coming for small business owners in northwestern counties who were affected during mid-May's tornado.More >>
