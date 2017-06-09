Walker's sales tax holiday appears to be doomed - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Walker's sales tax holiday appears to be doomed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker's proposed sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping appears to be doomed.

Republican members of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee said Friday they want to divert the $17 million cost of the sales tax holiday and instead use it to reduce or potentially eliminate the personal property tax.

The sales tax holiday would apply to certain purchases targeted to families, including clothing, computers and school supplies. The personal property tax is primarily paid for by businesses.

There are also concerns among Republican lawmakers about the effectiveness of the sales tax holiday. Joint Finance Committee member Sen. Luther Olsen said he has a feeling the sales tax holiday won't happen. Fellow committee member Sen. Leah Vukmir said she hasn't seen support for it.

