Fatal crash in Eau Claire County kills one, injures three others

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 and Kempton Road in the Township of Fairchild.

Deputy sheriffs said 48-year-old Cliff J. Thibault, of Eau Claire, and his passenger, 27-year-old Mathew J. Thibault, of Eau Claire, were traveling eastbound on Highway 12 when they crossed the center-line and collided head on with 76-year-old Annette M. Weeks, of Fairchild, and her passenger, James M. Weeks.

Authorities said Cliff Thibault died on scene and Mathew was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. They said Annette and James were also taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.