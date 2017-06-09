Chippewa Co. administrator not seeking contract extension

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A Chippewa County official is leaving office after his contract expires in December.

On Friday, Chippewa County Administrator Frank Pascarella told News 18 he sent a letter to the Chippewa County Board Supervisors, notifying them he decided not to request a contract extension beyond December 31, 2017. In the letter he stated:

This decision was based on a great deal of personal thought and deliberation. I have enjoyed my time in Chippewa County as County Administrator and I’m proud of our accomplishments.

Pascarella said his "...decision was not an easy one to make" but referenced a recent county board meeting involving a county board chairman.

However, after listening to Chairman Albarado’s words of reflection at a recent County Board meeting where he requested that the County move forward vs. looking to the past, and seeing that his message was not received in a positive manner by the full County Board, I needed to re-evaluate my personal and professional priorities.

Pascarella said after spending 35 years in municipal and county government positions, it is time for him to address some personal, business and family interests.

Pascarella has served Chippewa County over the last six years. He said he plans to remain as the county administrator through the end of the year.

FULL LETTER BELOW: