New UW System Board of Regents president from Eau Claire

Madison (WQOW) - The UW System Board of Regents announced its new president on Friday.

In a press release, the Board of Regents named 46-year-old John Robert Behling as its new president. Behling has served on the board since 2015. The board said Behling is the youngest president-elect, as well as the first Board President from the Chippewa Valley. Currently, Behling is an attorney with Weld Riley, S.C. in Eau Claire. He serves as the law firm's Vice President and chairs Weld Riley's government and administrative law practice. He graduated from UW-River Falls with a bachelor of science in economics, and he is also a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Behling succeeds current Regents’ President Regina Millner, whose term is ending.

“I would like to thank Governor Walker for appointing me to the Board of Regents. The past two years as Vice President have been an educational and rewarding experience,” Behling said. “I am looking forward to serving the UW System even further as President. We will continue to advocate for our campuses, govern wisely, and remain accountable to the taxpayers, citizens and students we serve.”

Replacing Behling's role as Vice President is Regent Drew Petersen, who was appointed to the Board in 2013.