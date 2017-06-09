Eau Claire council to consider annexation for major retail store

The Eau Claire City Council is poised to consider annexing a piece of land that could become home to a major, new retail store.

On Tuesday night, the council is expected to consider annexing some land on the southeast corner of the intersection of I-94 and State Highway 93, near Gold's Gym.

In May, Fleet Farm executive Hugh Leasum told News 18 that land is one site his company is considering for a new retail operation in Eau Claire. It's the same land once considered as a site for a new Mega Co-Op store. Those plans have been dropped.

Commonweal Development recently circulated drawings of the site to neighbors who live near the land, showing a 220,000 square-foot store, with a gas station, car wash, garden center and a large parking lot. Commonweal has not identified which retailer is interested in the site.

Commonweal has also proposed using some of the sand excavated from that site to fill in the clay pits at Lowes Creek Park.

The Eau Claire City Council meeting is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

