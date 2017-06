Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hot weather is in the forecast.

To keep cool, the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Office announced Fairfax Pool will extend its hours Saturday, June 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, June 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Both days will open one hour longer than normally scheduled.

