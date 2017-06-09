"Breakfast in the Valley" draws in 3K people

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A breakfast of champions was served to thousands Friday morning at the 21st annual Breakfast in the Valley.

The morning meal is put on by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, but organizers said it's the volunteers that keep it running. More than 300 people came to help Friday morning, serving eggs, fruit and lots of dairy products. The event is meant to show support for local farmers and the importance of the agriculture business, but organizers said it's about a lot more than just the food.

"Celebrating the agricultural, economic business climate in Wisconsin, especially this area,” said Scott Biederman, the interim president for the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce. “So many small and large businesses and people benefit from the great agriculture economy in this area. So the celebration of that, and the celebration of Wisconsin culture. "

On top of filling bellies, there's also a milk drinking contest every year. Our Own Bridge Curran participated in the milk drinking contest. Organizers said about 3,000 people attended the event.