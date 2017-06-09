Eau Claire firefighter wins Wisconsin business plan contest

Wisconsin (WQOW) - What was once a kick-starter campaign by an Eau Claire firefighter is now a statewide, grand prize, award-winning business plan.

In January, News 18 reported about Jeff Dykes' company, Northern Star Fire.

Dykes invented an eight-directional compass that goes inside a firefighter's helmet to help them navigate smoke-filled buildings. In early June, his idea won him the grand prize in the 14th annual Wisconsin Governor's Business Plan Contest.

With more than 20 years of firefighting experience, Dykes told News 18 in January, he wanted to create something to help lower the number of line of duty deaths.