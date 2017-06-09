Eau Claire artist creates new adult coloring book, "Color Eau Claire"

Eau Claire (WQOW) - They're trendy and don't require too much technique. We're talking about adult coloring books, and they can serve more of a purpose than many may think.

It's definitely a trend that's moving upward. Adults are picking up the colors.

“There's been over 14 million coloring books sold online just last year alone,” said Patricia Hawkenson, from Eau Claire and the creator of a new adult coloring book called, “Color Eau Claire".

In Hawkenson's new coloring book, you'll find 40 different iconic images, including parks, schools and businesses.

Hawkenson said her artistic style made it easy for her to create the book. “My style is very linear, and there's a lot of black lines in the work that I do,” she said. “The feedback has just been positive – just wonderful.”

But, coloring in books, like her's, can be more than just fun. It can be therapeutic. “It's not art therapy, but it's definitely very therapeutic,” Hawkenson said.

Research has shown coloring can help adults relax and cope with stress. Trisha Lundin, an art therapist, said, “Coloring helps us to quiet our minds and get into our bodies a little more and what happens in the brain is that the judgmental or critical part of our brain quiets down and we become more free flowing and playful.”

Coloring provides adults with a guilt-free reason to get colorful in life. “We can go back to a child like state,” Lundin said.

If you are interested in purchasing "Color Eau Claire", each copy costs $18. There are eight stores in Eau Claire that sell it: