LATEST: Boyd man pleads guilty to fatal Chippewa Co. crash

Gregg Irwin and his attorney in court on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Gregg Irwin and his attorney in court on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - On Friday, a Boyd man, who is accused of a drunk-driving crash that killed a Chippewa Falls woman in 2015, pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

49-year-old Gregg Irwin entered the plea in court in Chippewa Falls on Friday, according to online court records.

Investigators said his blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit to drive at the time of the crash that killed 20-year-old Erica Strandt. It was the second tragedy for Strandt's mother, Jennifer Grau, whose son, Jason, was murdered in 2010.

Earlier this week Judge Stephen Cray refused to allow the defense to use Strandt's speed at the time of the crash as evidence in the case.

