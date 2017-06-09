Blue Ox Music Festival creates large crowd numbers

The interest in Bluegrass music has increased tremendously within the last few years in the Chippewa Valley region, according to the co-owner of the Blue Ox Music Festival.

Jim Bischel says the festival brings a number a variety of artists and bands to the area. He says the numbers of attendees has skyrocketed since the first festival back in 2014, adding around 1,000 fans each year. Bischel says the festival has been slow growing, but he expects the popularity of the event to continue to increase every summer.

"Numbers are good, we've had a slow but steady growth over the last three years. We'll have approximately 5,000 people this year." Bischel said.

He says they are able to draw crowds from all 50 states. More information on the headliners and acts at the Blue Ox Festival, is on the event's website.