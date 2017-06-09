Bond reduced for man accused of attacking Eau Claire police officer, stealing and crashing squad car

Chippewa County (WQOW) - In a Chippewa County courtroom, bond was reduced for the Eau Claire man accused of attacking an officer, stealing his squad car and crashing it.

In court on Friday, the judge reduced Damian Stauffer's bond from $25,000 to $10,000. He's charged with seven felonies after the incident in March, where he was accused of punching an Eau Claire police officer through an open window of his squad car, then stealing and crashing it into a number of parked vehicles.

Before that, police said he was involved in an altercation at a home on Runway Avenue, which injured a 3-year-old. Stauffer's next appearance is set for an arraignment hearing July 12.