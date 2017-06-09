Bond reduced for man accused of attacking Eau Claire police offi - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Bond reduced for man accused of attacking Eau Claire police officer, stealing and crashing squad car

Posted:
By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Chippewa County (WQOW) - In a Chippewa County courtroom, bond was reduced for the Eau Claire man accused of attacking an officer, stealing his squad car and crashing it.

In court on Friday, the judge reduced Damian Stauffer's bond from $25,000 to $10,000. He's charged with seven felonies after the incident in March, where he was accused of punching an Eau Claire police officer through an open window of his squad car, then stealing and crashing it into a number of parked vehicles.

Before that, police said he was involved in an altercation at a home on Runway Avenue, which injured a 3-year-old. Stauffer's next appearance is set for an arraignment hearing July 12.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.