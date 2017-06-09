Update: Eau Claire man pleads guilty to stealing, crashing squad car

Chippewa County (WQOW)- The 20-year-old Eau Claire man accused of stealing and crashing a squad car in March 2017 is now headed to sentencing.

On Monday, Damian Stauffer returned to the Chippewa County courtroom. Stauffer pleaded not guilty to four of the seven felony charges he was facing, including child abuse, battery to a law enforcement officer, disarming an officer and operating a vehicle without owner consent.

According to the criminal complaint, Stauffer's mother called police in March 2017 after he took her three year old son, who Stauffer later left at the park. He then tried to shove his way in to a neighbors house demanding their car keys. The complaint said, from there, he began running towards a nearby cop car and punched an Eau Claire officer in the face through the car window, before pulling him out of the vehicle. Stauffer later tole the squad car and got in to an accident.

Stauffer later admitted to being in an accident, as well as breaking the 3-year-old boy's arm, saying, 'It just snapped.' Stauffer is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on December 5.

Chippewa County (WQOW) - In a Chippewa County courtroom, bond was reduced for the Eau Claire man accused of attacking an officer, stealing his squad car and crashing it.

In court on Friday, the judge reduced Damian Stauffer's bond from $25,000 to $10,000. He's charged with seven felonies after the incident in March, where he was accused of punching an Eau Claire police officer through an open window of his squad car, then stealing and crashing it into a number of parked vehicles.

Before that, police said he was involved in an altercation at a home on Runway Avenue, which injured a 3-year-old. Stauffer's next appearance is set for an arraignment hearing July 12.