Eau Claire golf outing expects to raise $15K for local veterans

Nearly 150 golfers hit the links at Hickory Hills to enjoy the nice weather and raise money for a good cause.

Golfers took part in the 4th annual "X Open" golf outing, which was put on by Real Rock 92.9 radio station. All of the money raised at the event goes to local area veteran charities.

"I think all of us here know someone that has served our country that has gone overseas that maybe not come back the same as when they left. The courage, and dedication the put on the line for all of us so we can get to go and enjoy a golf outing on a beautiful Friday afternoon is important for us to appreciate their effort," Program Director Kris Cooper said.

Over the past three years, the event has raised $22,000. With growing popularity, organizers hope to donated $15,000 to area veteran charities after Friday's outing.