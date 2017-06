Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - News 18 learned HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals will be raising their rates by 3.8 percent for the next fiscal year, which starts July 9, 2017 and ends June 30, 2018.

In a statement, the hospitals said millions of dollars in unpaid care was behind the move. The hospitals also cited underpayments from federal medicaid, shortfalls for Badgercare and other government programs and charity expenses.

The new rates will go into effect on July 9, 2017.