UW-Eau Claire's request for new $35M residence hall one step closer to reality

Madison (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire is one step closer to building a new residence hall.

On Friday, the UW Board of Regents approved a request for a new $35 million residence hall. The university said student user fees would pay for the six-story building, which would house more than 425 students.

It would be built where the upper campus basketball and tennis courts are currently located. The request now goes to the State Building Commission, who must give approval for the project to move forward.

If all goes well, the university hopes to begin construction in February 2018 and complete it some time in 2019. This would be the first new residence hall for the campus in nearly two decades.